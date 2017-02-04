Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to build a care village in the countryside have come under fire from horrified residents.

Crookham Care Village Ltd and Mr J Hirst have submitted the proposal for land at Cross Farm House in Crondall Road, Crookham Village.

The plans include a 160-unit care village, a 64-bed care home, 213 parking spaces, 28 garages, junction alterations, estate roads and an area of public open space.

The applicant says it has come up with a ‘fully managed, well considered and pleasant care village which integrates within Crookham Village’ – but Hart District Council has already received more than 70 letters of objection to the scheme.

Crondall Road resident Katarina Parr strongly objects to the Cross Farm House proposal.

“The village cultural and environmental structures will be entirely wiped out if this goes ahead,” she warned.

“Crookham Village is treasured for its quiet walks, fishing, cycling and family days out. The proposed development will not only be an eyesore and out of keeping with the village style, it will overwhelm the community.

“The road through the village will be extremely unsafe with additional traffic.”

'Huge development'

Mrs Parr said there is an ‘awful lot’ of deer and other animals in the area.

“This huge development will destroy their natural habitat and forever change the natural environment that is so treasured in our village,” she added.

Fellow Crondall Road resident Martin Parr said he was very concerned about the application.

“Crondall Road used to be a quiet country lane,” he added. “The road is already blighted with far too much traffic and noise for people who live on this road to enjoy their gardens in the summer. This application will make the situation much worse.

'Serious car accident'

“My mother was involved in a serious car accident in 2006 when she was attempting to leave her driveway on Crondall Road and for this reason she decided to leave the village that she had lived in for almost 50 years.

“This application is out of keeping with the size of the village, it is eroding the green space which defines Crookham Village, and it will add to the already overloaded country roads that surround the site.”

A design and access statement submitted with the application said the amount and scale of development, the layout, landscaping, access and security have been ‘fully considered’ in the overall design.

It added the care village will provide 160 two-bedroom units comprising 103 cottages and 57 apartments.

There will also be a care home, a three-storey central facilities building with up to nine apartments, and management facilities.

‘Carefully considered’

“The scale of the apartment buildings on the slope of the site was reconsidered following public discussion and lowered by a full storey in height,” says the statement.

It adds the siting and internal layout of the proposed development have been ‘carefully considered’ to ensure that there is no detrimental impact upon the privacy or amenity of neighbouring properties.

Hart will decide the application by April 7.