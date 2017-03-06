Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A petition is calling for the Crufts-winning breeder from Farnborough who killed nine border collie puppies to be "banned from owning or breeding any pets for life".

Margaret Peacock, of Cove Road, was handed a 12-week jail term, suspended for 12 months, at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Thursday (March 2).

The 64-year-old had admitted two counts of failing to prevent the causing of unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The court heard how Peacock stuffed eight blue merle border collie puppies into a freezer as she thought they may have genetic mutations.

A ninth puppy was found dead at her home after it had been beaten with a tin opener.

Ellen Davies has launched a petition on change.org calling for The Kennel Club to ban Peacock from owning or breeding pets.

It has been signed by more than 15,000 people since its launch on Friday (March 3).

The petition says: "Peacock tried to justify her actions because she thought the puppies would have 'genetic mutations because their parents had been sister and brother', despite her veterinary surgeon suggesting they looked absolutely fine so refused to euthanise them."

Basingstoke Magistrates' Court heard how Peacock dumped a bag of dead puppies at the vets two days after being told they wouldn't be put down.

Magistrate Dr Susan Dadlani was told that Peacock had been breeding dogs since she was 17, and had won awards at Crufts and provided dogs for television shows including ITV's The Bill.

Dr Dadlani refused to ban Peacock from keeping animals in the future due to the breeder's previous good record.

The petition says: "They did not ban her from owning or breeding further animals as they said she has a good history.

"Is this really the kind of breeder you'd be happy buying your precious new puppy from?

"Please sign this petition to call for the Kennel Club to ban her from remaining as a registered breeder and revoke previous medals and titles won in breeding and showing.

"This crime should not continue to go unpunished."

The petition calls the sentence "laughable".

It adds: "I call for Magistrate Dr Susan Dadlani to review and change the sentence to a lifetime ban of owning or breeding all animals and to remove the poor animals currently in Margaret's 'care'."

Caroline Kisko, Kennel Club secretary, said: “The Kennel Club takes any cases of animal cruelty extremely seriously. Ms Peacock's registration activity is suspended pending our internal investigations. She last registered with the Kennel Club in 2015, prior to her being sentenced.

“The Kennel Club does not have the power in law to prevent people from owning animals – such power lies with the courts.”

To view the petition, click here .