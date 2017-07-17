Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rashoi in Windlesham has been a true family business since it opened in 1989.

When it was established in a former grocery store by trained chef Anwar Ali, it was the only eatery in the village offering something other than traditional pub grub.

Mr Ali's son AJ Ali recalled that, despite the restaurant's immediate success in offering something different for local diners, the first few years were a strain for his father.

"My dad had been working in Northampton and that's where the family were based," he said.

"Dad had heard great things about Surrey and decided to give it a shot. He found the right premises and took a gamble.

"But for the first couple of years he would commute between Northampton and Surrey every day, which was tough."

The family moved to Surrey in 1992 and AJ and his four sisters were given an introduction to the business, which is still run by their father.

They still take a part in it now. AJ, who has spent time in the kitchen and front of house, regularly helps out as assistant manager while his sisters help with marketing.

"It was only three years ago that dad stepped down as head chef and took a more customer-facing role," AJ said.

"For years, customers would ask to see him while he was cooking and it was hectic with him going back and forth from the kitchen to the restaurant."

AJ estimated that around 70% of Rashoi's visitors are loyal customers who have been dining there for years.

Others come from Sunninghill, Sunningdale, Ascot, Lightwater and Chobham . One former village resident still travels from Frimley Green to enjoy his favourite curry at The Rashoi.

"We have customers who have been eating there since day one," AJ said. "The primary reason is the quality of the food."

The menu at Rashoi boasts a mixture of Indian, Pakistani and Bengali dishes as well as a mixture of traditional recipes and some unique family twists.

Among the unique dishes are Chicken Shatkora, flavoured with a Bengali citrus fruit, and Nagga Chicken, a hot dish featuring pickled chillis and secret ingredients.

There is also the Chef's Special, which has been on the menu since the beginning and remains a popular medium dish.

It has a bolognese-like base, combining mince meat and chicken breast with a boiled egg on top.

While running his own business, Mr Ali also helps new restaurateurs find their feet through his long-standing membership of the British Bengali Catering Association.

"I'm really proud of what dad has achieved, both in Windlesham and more widely," his son added.