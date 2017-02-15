Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 18-year-old cyclist fell "20 feet" into Basingstoke Canal on Wednesday evening after coming off his bike.

Rushmoor firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene in Government Road in Aldershot after the cyclist ended up in the water at around 7.20pm.

Crew manager Simon Fox was sent to the scene along with two appliances and South East Coast Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and paramedic response car.

He said: “The cyclist was coming down the road. He has gone on a cycle path, not realising there was a lock and he has gone airborne and hit the wall the other side and ended up in the river.

“He sustained a significant injury but he self-rescued. He managed to crawl out and was assisted by members of the public prior to arrival of crews.”

Crew manager Fox described the cyclist as a “very lucky young man”.

“The surface of the water is 20 feet below the road. The potential could have been quite a significant injury, as it is a 20 feet drop, he is very lucky,” he said.

The cyclist was taken to Frimley Park Hospital, but his injuries remain unknown.