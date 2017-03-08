Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cyclists and drivers are being encouraged to be more aware of each other on roads, in a new campaign by Hampshire County Council.

The council will be running adverts on buses, radio stations and social media throughout March to get its safety message across.

Councillor Rob Humby, HCC’s executive member for environment and transport, said: “Cycling is becoming more popular across the country, but sadly we are also seeing an increase in accidents involving cyclists on our roads.

“We can all do our bit to make roads as safe as possible for everyone who uses them. Whether you’re driving or cycling, being aware of what’s going on around you can make all the difference.

(Photo: Hampshire County Council)

“I would ask cyclists and drivers to make sure they can be seen, that they signal intended manoeurvres and avoid any unexpected actions.”

Most accidents involving cyclists happen on week days and 39% happen during rush hour, meaning commuters need to adjust their behaviour.

More than 70% of cyclist casualties occur at junctions including crossroads, roundabouts and driveways, and 83% of these involve a car.

Cyclists should ride a door’s width from parked cars and signal to show drivers what they plan to do. Drivers should always leave cyclists enough room to manoeuvre when overtaking them.