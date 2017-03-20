Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Farnborough resident's warning about "dangerous" parking down his street has prompted quite a debate among Get Hampshire readers.

Clive Thomas said he believes that the parking situation in Kempton Court is chronic due to workers at the nearby business parks in Eelmoor Road and Templar Avenue parking at the entrance to his street.

He told Get Hampshire that he feels he is taking his life in his hands every time he enters or exits the street,

But Mr Thomas is not the only person in Farnborough to be concerned by the issue.

Since the article was published, the same problem has been reported by Get Hampshire readers in Cheyne Way, the junction off the roundabout from Cody Road to Marrowbrook Lane and Pinehurst Avenue and Elles Close.

A Rushmoor councillor has also since said that an urgent task group has been set up to look at the issue.

Kelly Hoyle commented on Facebook: "Thank god for this I live hear and its a nightmare, I had a few near misses too."

Proman commented on the article to say: "Seems that it's a theme around Farnborough, not just exclusive to Kempton Court.

"In Hawley, when it's time for students to leave sixth form, no-one.... no-one can get anywhere due to traffic congestion. Ambulances trying to come out of Marston Drive do not have a hope in hell."

Farnborough South councillor John Wall said: "To put double yellow lines around a junction requires paperwork known as a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) which costs money to generate, advertise and implement - i.e., paint the lines on the road.



"This activity is known as Traffic Management and in this area Rushmoor Borough Council does it on behalf of the County Council under an agency agreement.



"The costs involved are not massive and may well be able to be "lost" in other, larger, exercises.



"I really don't know why someone hasn't emailed traffic.management@rushmoor.gov.uk and asked if this location can be addressed."

The leader of Rushmoor Borough Council, Cllr David Clifford, agreed parking is a problem on Farnborough but says an urgent task group has been set up to investigate it.

Former mayor of Rushmoor and Cove and Southwood councillor Martin Tennant said: "Let's hope the extra media coverage will encourage Hampshire county council to do the work that is needed. Well done Clive."