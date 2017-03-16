Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An anxious Farnborough resident has warned that poor parking in his street is putting neighbours’ lives at risk.

Clive Thomas said he believes that the parking situation in Kempton Court is chronic due to workers at the nearby business parks in Eelmoor Road and Templar Avenue parking at the entrance to his street.

Mr Thomas said that drivers turning left into Kempton Court can not see oncoming vehicles that had “no option but to drive on the wrong side of the road” to exit the street.

“According to Hampshire Police, this is not a crime and is not dangerous, even though the owners of the various cars are parking within 10 metres of a junction,” he told Get Hampshire.

“I have had several near misses, through no fault of my own. I don't blame the vehicles exiting Kempton Court.

"I blame the irresponsible people who park dangerously in the entrance to Kempton Court.”

Mr Thomas recalled that, in November last year, he had to call an ambulance for his wife but it had “enormous difficulty” getting into Kempton Court between badly parked cars.

His wife had to be taken to hospital in a paramedic’s fast response car due to the narrowness of the space between cars, but even the fast response car had to mount the pavement to leave the street.

He said: “How long will it be before there is an accident, or an emergency vehicle is delayed again, and people living here suffer due to people parking in the entrance to Kempton Court?

“Will it only be when there is a serious injury that Hampshire Police and Hampshire County Council (HCC) take action?

(Photo: Darren Pepe TMS)

"I feel like I am almost taking my life in my hands every time I enter or exit my street.

“There is an easy solution. Hampshire Police should tell people to move their vehicles and HCC should paint yellow lines on the road.”

Mr Thomas claims he was told that the county coucil “does not have the money to put safety first on this small stretch of road”.

He added: “I have reported this issue on so many occasions that I have lost count.

"I hope it is at last highlighted and this encourages the various agencies to get off their chairs and do something before someone gets seriously hurt.”

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said the issue was a matter for HCC as the highways authority. A spokesman for HCC said the authority would investigate the issue.

A spokesman for Rushmoor Borough Council (RBC) said: "This issue has been flagged up by one of our councillors and we understand the resident's concerns.

"We are working with our colleagues at HCC to monitor this particular location, but this can be quite difficult when the vehicles are being parked lawfully."

RBC urged Kempton Court residents to report problems immediately so that its traffic wardens can visit and issue fines if appropriate.

Reports can be made at www.rushmoor.gov.uk/parkingenforcement or by emailing customerservices@rushmoor.gov.uk.