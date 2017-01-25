Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than £13,000 was raised at a charity boxing match in Aldershot .

The bout, featuring Dan O’Reilly, also known as ‘Dapper Laughs’, and Alex Huckle, was held on Sunday at Princes Hall , in Aldershot.

The event was organised by Maximus Gym, in Burrell Road, Frimley, and raised money for Help For Heroes, which offers comprehensive support to those who have suffered life-changing injuries and illnesses while serving for their country.

Mr O’Reilly won the three-round fight on the judges’ decision.

In total, £5,000 was raised from ticket sales and sponsorship, more than £500 raised through collections for Macmillan and more than £500 on Alex Huckle’s JustGiving page, also for Macmillan.

At the time of publishing, Mr O’Reilly had raised £7,888 on his Just Giving page for Help for Heroes.

James Fox, who owns and runs Maximus Gym, said: “Dapper approached me before Christmas wanting to do a charity boxing fight in aid of Help The Heroes and in association with Boxing for Heroes. He said that he was [about to become a dad] and wanted to give something back through his fame.

“Training has been tough as he has spent three weeks making his own film Fanged Up. Also he has just had his baby daughter, Neve.

“Despite the setbacks, he has been training and found the first time sparring very tough, getting dropped by Aaron Collins, who is also fighting on his show defending his title belt against Zabi Sahibi. After the baptism of fire, Dapper finally clicked and progressed quickly in a short space of time.”

Mr O’Reilly’s Dapper Laughs character has landed him in hot water in the past, after accusations of him being degrading to women.

On his JustGiving page, Mr O’Reilly said: “A little while ago some lads approached me to come and support an event, Boxing for Heroes. It made me think, I get loads of lads messaging me that are away serving in the armed forces, saying thanks for all my videos and making them laugh.

“I also received a few messages from lads, who are injured, thanking me for making them laugh and keeping them going, so when I heard about Boxing for Heroes I wanted to get involved.

“I didn’t have enough time due to commitments to do the show I was approached for and I wanted to do something a little bigger, so I’ve joined up with Maximus Gym and we are making our own show, from booking the fighters, venue and the ring girls to selling the tickets and fighting.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/DapperLaughs .