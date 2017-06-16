Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hart's daredevil council chairman has taken to the sky to raise money for charity.

Gerry Crisp, the new chairman of Hart District Council, collected more than £1,000 by taking part in a wing walk event.

He is giving the cash to Blackbushe Airport-based Aerobility, a charity that gives disabled, terminally ill and injured service personnel a chance to discover the excitement and joy of flying.

Cllr Crisp said: “Prior to being elected as chairman of Hart, I held a four-year term as the Mayor of Yateley.

“During my time I was made aware of Aerobility and their amazing vision: ‘I may not be able to walk, but you should see me fly!’

“I was hugely impressed with an incredible positivity shared by all who are a part of this amazing charity, many with profound disability, blessed with inspirational leadership from their CEO, Mike Miller-Smith, who is also a severely disabled quadriplegic.

“A thank you to each of my sponsors for showing your support for this unique charity, and I now look forward to my role as chairman of Hart.”

Cllr Crisp is currently working with Hart councillors to choose seven charities to represent seven towns within the district, based on them being local and their clients being of vulnerable.

These will then form his chosen charities during his civic year. Anyone with ideas for an event to raise money for the chairman’s charities can call 01252 774143.