Police in Aldershot were called to woodland near the Wellington Memorial in Aldershot to reports of a dead body, only to arrive and find the person in question was simply asleep.

The "body" was spotted by a member of the public and reported to Hampshire Constabulary at 5.08pm on Tuesday (February 21).

Police officers attended the scene and spoke with the man, and "identified that no offences had taken place."

After the incident, @HCResponseCops tweeted: "Officers have just attended reports of a dead body in woodland in Aldershot. On arrival he got over it, and walked off. #JobLikeNoOther "

A spokesman from Hampshire Police said: "We were called at 5.08pm on Tuesday February 21 by a member of the public who, in good faith, reported that she believed she had seen the dead body of a man in woodland near the Wellington Memorial in Aldershot.

"Officers attended and spoke to the man, who had, in fact, been asleep.

"No offences were identified."