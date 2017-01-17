Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents of children at three Aldershot schools will soon find out whether the county council will merge them.

Councillor Peter Edgar, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education, will decide on Wednesday (January 18) whether to amalgamate Belle Vue Infant School, Newport Junior School and The Connaught School into a single school for children aged four to 16.

Speaking ahead of his decision, Cllr Edgar said: “Our priority is to ensure that children of all ages have access to a good standard of education and to give students the very best opportunities to achieve.

“This will be uppermost in my mind when considering the recommendation. I will be taking into account, of course, the views of the governing bodies of the three schools involved.”

Management restructure

If the recommendation by council officers to merge the schools is agreed, they would stay on their existing sites and their day-to-day operation would remain unchanged.

However, their management would be restructured to create one governing body and one senior leadership team.

The report containing the recommendation for a single "all-through" school highlights that Hampshire already has a successful school operating with the same model, the Westgate School in Winchester.

It explains that the creation of an "all-through" school in Aldershot would require the council to formally discontinue The Connaught School and Newport Junior School, but this would not require either school to physically close.

If the recommendation is approved, it is expected that the amalgamated school will come into being on April 10.

Exam results

The move is in response to years of poor exam results at The Connaught secondary school, and follows a 13-week consultation period last year involving the schools, parents and Rushmoor Borough Council.

Over the last six years, the number of students at The Connaught achieving five GCSEs at A*-C grades, including maths and English, has consistently fallen short of the national average.

In 2015, only 29% of pupils reached this benchmark compared to 57% nationally.

In November, The Connaught headteacher Lindsey Abbott said the idea to merge schools was "fully supported by our governing body".

She added: “This will enable all three schools to move forward together, to best serve the needs of the children of Aldershot. We will be able to pool resources to provide additional educational provision for our pupils.”