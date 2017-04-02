The swift action that may save a heart attack victim's life

Farnborough workers and residents have become potential lifesavers after receiving free first aid training from a local company.

WEL Medical invited members of the public to its offices in Hawley Lane on Tuesday (March 28) so they could learn how to use a portable defibrillator to help heart attack victims.

The firm, which supplies emergency medical equipment to businesses and charities, has just installed a publicly-accessible defibrillator on the front of its building.

The training, led by paramedics, showed how simple it is to use a defibrillator to restore a regular heart rhythm and also included CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation).

The session was attended by workers from surrounding companies in the Chancerygate business park and staff from Frimley Park Hospital.

Also taking part were parishioners from the Church of the Good Shepherd, the landlord of The Squirrel pub and a retired Rushmoor firefighter.

Stacey Webster, of WEL Medical, said: “This type of defibrillator is designed to be used by people with no medical experience.

“More and more companies are installing them and there have been a number of success stories where members of the public have been able to use them to save someone’s life.

“Having a defibrillator within 200m makes a patient’s chances of survival much higher.”