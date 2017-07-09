Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for information about a "suspicious incident" in Aldershot on Thursday June 22.

A woman in her 20s was seen being helped by a man near the Iron Bridge, in Queens Avenue, at around 11.30pm.

The man flagged down a passing car for help. The woman was then taken by two people in the car to Aldershot police station.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said an investigation had been launched to find out what happened to the woman, who was described as being "in distress" when she was found.

"In particular, we would like to speak to the man who was seen helping her near the Iron Bridge," the spokesman added.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting reference 44170238814.