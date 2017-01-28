Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

January is proving to be a mega month for Fleet actress Raquel Cassidy.

Having landed a major role which will see her on the small screen every week until April in ‘Worst Witch’, the former Farnborough Hill pupil is now off to Los Angeles for a massive awards ceremony on Sunday (January 29).

She will be accompanied by fellow stars from Downton Abbey after the worldwide period drama series was nominated for the Ensemble Award for the second year in succession by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), an award they romped away with last year.

The SAGS are widely regarded as the crème de la crème of the showbusiness awards as they are the only ones where actors themselves get to nominate and judge their peers.

But Raquel will not spend too much time lapping up the limelight with Hollywood royalty, for the following day she will return to England to demonstrate her talent once again on BBC One in the long-running series Silent Witness on Monday and Tuesday (January 30-31).

In two hard-hitting episodes entitled ‘Awakening’, Raquel will guest star as a Mexican pathologist called Dr Eva Vasquez in an up-to-the-minute investigation of the killings among the drug cartels in that country.

Running for 20 years, Silent Witness is the longest running crime series in the world and is broadcast in more than 235 countries.

Raquel will share the screen with regulars Emilia Fox, Richard Lintern, Liz Carr and David Caves.