A driver managed to escape from this dramatic car fire between Fleet and Farnborough.

The footage, captured by Farnborough engineer Elliott Killingbeck, shows Rushmoor firefighters putting out the flames.

They were called to the A3013 Fleet Road near the roundabout junction with Cove Road at about 4.30pm on Wednesday (February 8).

One fire engine with a crew of four helped put out the flames using two breathing apparatus and a high pressure hose reel.

A spokesman for Rushmoor fire station said a man in the blue Ford Focus managed to get out safely after a fire started in the engine of the car.

He added the fire crew was at the scene for about 45 minutes.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was called to the fire at 4.30pm: "We assisted with the road closure," added a spokesman.

"The road was reopened once the fire service left the scene at around 5.20pm. The fire is not being treated as suspicious."