Two drivers escaped injury after a three-car collision on a busy Church Crookham road.

Fleet firefighters were called to the crash in Aldershot Road at 9.24am on Saturday (February 11) involving three cars, with slight damage to a house.

Jack Jacobs, crew manager at Fleet Fire Station , said they were called to the incident outside Church Crookham Pharmacy involving a Mini, a Citroen DS3 and a Skoda.

“It was a collision involving two vehicles, which led to one vehicle hitting a third car which was parked on a driveway,” he added.

(Photo: @fleet04)

“This car was then pushed into the building causing minimal damage.

“No-one was trapped and both single occupants were treated by ourselves before being looked at by a paramedic and advised to continue home. No-one went to hospital.”

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust confirmed one ambulance car attended the scene but no-one required hospital treatment.

(Photo: @fleet04)

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said the force was called to an incident involving a silver Mini, a silver Skoda and a purple Citroen at 9.28am.

“There were no injuries but slight damage to a house,” she added.