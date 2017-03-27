Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The slip road to Fleet services was closed on Monday morning (March 27) after a HGV crashed into a curb.

Highways England confirmed that the lorry hit a partition separating two car parks after it took a wrong turn entering the services.

It happened at around 6am on the M3 northbound between junctions 5 (Hook) and 4a (Fleet and Farnborough).

The lorry used the slip road to enter the services but crashed after driving down the middle of a lane which splits the lorry and car parks.

It caused the slip road to be closed from around 6.10am. It was cleared at around 8.15am.

A spokesman for Highways England confirmed there were no injuries.