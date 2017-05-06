Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 85-year-old Nepali who was attempting to scale Mount Everest to regain his title as the oldest person to climb the world's highest peak has died.

Min Bahadur Sherchan, from Aldershot, died at the base camp on Saturday (May 6) evening, officials said.

The cause of death is not immediately clear.

The grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of six first scaled Everest in May 2008, when he was 76, and at the time declared the oldest climber.

His record was broken by then 80-year-old Japanese climber Yuichiro Miura in 2013.

In January, speaking to Get Hampshire , the ex-Gurkha said he was determined to take the crown back for Nepal and the Brigade of Gurkhas.

A crowd-funding campaign was set up in January by charity MONA UK - Myagdeli Overseas Nepalese Association, which aids UK/Nepal relations - to raise £50,000 for Mr Bahadur Sherchan's attempt.