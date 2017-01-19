Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Farnborough charity has relaunched a campaign designed to raise awareness of the warning signs of a brain tumour in babies, children and teenagers.

Sir Gerald Howarth , MP for Aldershot , visited the headquarters of The Brain Tumour Charity, in Victoria Road, on Friday to be briefed on the latest news about the organisation, which was founded 20 years ago by Angela and Neil Dickson, who lost their daughter, Samantha, to a brain tumour.

Sir Gerald was told about the ground-breaking research that the charity is funding and future plans for investment into finding a cure.

The meeting also introduced the relaunch of the charity’s HeadSmart campaign, designed to increase awareness of the warning signs of a brain tumour in babies, children and teenagers.

To date, HeadSmart has reduced diagnosis times in these age groups from 13 weeks to six-and-a-half.

The relaunched campaign includes a website and a new animation of the 10 childhood brain tumour symptoms, represented by HeadSmart’s new icon, nicknamed Sam.

Sam and the symptoms have been made into the animation, which is designed to appeal to families and healthcare professionals alike. The animation, which can be viewed at gethampshire.co.uk, includes newly-added symptoms such as increasing head circumference in under-fives and loss of vision across all age groups.

“I’m very proud to have The Brain Tumour Charity in my constituency,” said Sir Gerald.

“Their tireless energy to find a cure for this devastating disease and their transparency about where their funds for research are directed is impressive.

“It’s vitally important for the whole charity sector to know where the money is going and to know that their supporters’ efforts and funds will make a difference.“

Hayley Epps, campaign manager for The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children in the UK.

“HeadSmart aims to save lives and reduce long-term disability by bringing down childhood brain tumour diagnosis times.

“Relaunching the campaign will help us to achieve that goal by alerting more healthcare professionals, parents and young people to the signs and symptoms of the disease.”

HeadSmart is run as a partnership between The Brain Tumour Charity, The Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

“Early diagnosis is crucial to save children’s lives."

A Fleet family has backed the campaign after it saved their six-year-old son’s life.

Fay and Steve Wright’s son Luke, now nine, had surgery to remove a brain tumour in 2013, after his mum recognised his symptoms on the HeadSmart website, including headaches, vomiting and mood swings.

Mrs Wright, Steve and Luke’s sister, 11, and brother Lewis, seven. said: “We are incredibly grateful I saw Luke’s symptoms on the HeadSmart website. That information crystallised everything. It made me think about all of his symptoms differently. It gave me what I needed to go back to the GP and say: ‘I’m really worried.’

“Early diagnosis is crucial to save children’s lives. HeadSmart has had an impact already, but there still needs to be much more awareness about symptoms.”

She added Luke wasn’t ‘quite himself’ during the summer holidays three years ago, and started suffering headaches.

When he went back to school that September, his headaches became more severe and frequent.

Mrs Wright took Luke to the optician who said his eyes were fine.

The following week, Luke was sent home from school after he was sick.

Three days later, he was sick again and was taken to the GP.

The GP advised Fay to bring Luke back if things didn’t improve, or his condition deteriorated.

For the next four days, he showed no symptoms at all. But then he woke in the early hours and vomited.

Mrs Wright said: “I started looking on the internet and very quickly came across the HeadSmart website, which lists all the main signs and symptoms of children’s brain tumours.

“I was actually looking at the HeadSmart information as he was being sick.

“He’d had mood swings that he found really hard to control.

“And he’d been saying how hard he found it to hold and use his knife and fork in the right way. I’d also mentioned to his teacher that he was struggling with his handwriting.

“He’d been walking with a slight stoop, and in the summer holidays when he’d spun around to skim stones he would stumble a little bit.

“Now I know his growth spurts could have been linked to the tumour.”

Fay went back to the GP who referred Luke straight to hospital. He had an MRI scan at Frimley Park Hospital which confirmed Fay’s worst fears: Luke had a brain tumour.

He was transferred immediately to St George’s Hospital, Tooting. Three days later, neurosurgeons were able to remove the tumour completely.

Analysis showed it was a grade one pilocytic astrocytoma.

Luke will have to undergo medical surveillance including scans for the next 18 years.

"It was very worrying."

The campaign has also been backed by the family of a 15-year-old Yateley schoolboy.

Jason Sales was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2011 after suffering symptoms for years, including vomiting, fatigue and impeded growth.

Jason’s mum, Penny, said: “We know from our own experience how important it is for doctors and parents to recognise when a child might have a brain tumour.

“HeadSmart has had an impact already but there are still too many people out there who don’t spot the warning signs.”

Jason used to vomit frequently as a baby and a child.

“The health visitor said he would grow out of it but he never did. It was very worrying. I knew something wasn’t quite right but the doctors weren’t listening to me and thought I was over-reacting.”

As Jason got older, the vomiting continued and he suffered from severe fatigue, gradually becoming a lot smaller in size than his twin.

In May 2011, Jason was admitted to hospital, where doctors explored the option that he could be suffering with Addison’s disease. He was given steroids and sent home but the symptoms continued.

After two weeks, doctors concluded that Jason was not suffering from Addison’s and after several tests, maintained that there was not anything wrong with him.

Jason was finally diagnosed in October 2011 after Penny insisted on seeing a paediatrician and demanded an MRI scan, which revealed the growth.

Jason has since undergone surgery and proton beam therapy in the USA.

He is now stable and has scans every six months. This summer he will take his GCSEs and hopes to go to catering college.