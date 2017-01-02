Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family has been left ‘extremely distressed’ after vandals scrawled obscene graffiti on a memorial seat at a popular beauty spot.

Fleet Pond Society chairman Colin Gray said the family, who do not wish to be named, had gathered to celebrate Christmas and remember a husband and father much missed as he passed away at Christmas time.

“The family had wanted to place a memorial to a man who had loved Fleet Pond and they had sponsored a seat on one of his favourite viewpoints, overlooking the Wellington reedbed near Wellington Road,” said Mr Gray.

“To bring back memories of the happy times when he was still with them, they went to the viewpoint to sit and enjoy his favourite view.

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

“But vandals had covered the seat in obscene graffiti in black felt tip pen or marker.

“Thus what was to have been a time of happy memories was ruined by this mindless act.

“The whole family is extremely distressed. If anyone knows who might have been responsible please let us know.”

Mr Gray said a Fleet Pond Society volunteer has scrubbed out the words.

Anyone with information about who is responsible for the graffiti can call Mr Gray on 01252 616183.