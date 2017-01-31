Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TAG Farnborough Airport has said security is of ‘paramount importance’, following a suspicious incident near its airfield last week.

The statement comes after Hampshire Special Branch Small Ports Team issued an alert after two men were seen acting suspiciously near the airport, standing in the bushes and ‘pointing at buildings across the airfield’.

Special Branch is a ‘highly specialised department which deals with intelligence relating to domestic and international terrorism’, according to Hampshire Constabulary’s website.

The two men were seen in Hercules Way, Farnborough , on Wednesday (January 25) between 5.15pm and 5.30pm and are described as being of Middle Eastern appearance and in their 30s.

One of them was wearing grey baggy jogging bottoms and a dark hoodie and the second man was wearing a dark puffa jacket.

Following the incident, a spokesperson from TAG Farnborough Airport said: “Security is of paramount importance to TAG Farnborough Airport.

“We have investigated this report from a member of the public to ensure there was no security breach.”

The alert said: “We have received a report of two suspicious males seen between 5.15pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday (January 25) at Hercules Way, Farnborough.

“The two males were seen standing in the bushes against the perimeter fence of the airfield pointing at buildings across the airfield.

“They were described as speaking in a Middle East type language. The witness describes the two males as of Middle East appearance, both in their 30s.”

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Although the area is often used by aircraft enthusiasts, it is not thought the men were interested in aircraft, police added.

“The witness states that the area is often used by aircraft enthusiasts but these two males did not appear to be interested in aircraft and were not using binoculars or note pads.”

“The males were in a white 1990s era 3 series BMW that is described as rattling and loud.

“Many of you will know the area. It is the business park adjacent to the south side of the airfield where the DVLA test centre is.”