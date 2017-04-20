The video will start in 8 Cancel

Changes to a bus diversion route around waterworks in Farnborough came into force this week.

South East Water has reached the half-way point in its £750,000 scheme to install a 1.3km new water pipe along West Heath Road.

Once work along West Heath Road is completed, the company’s engineers will begin to lay the new pipe along a small section of Cove Road and Fleet Road.

South East Water has closed off sections of West Heath Road while the new pipe is laid, and bus routes have been diverted.

Engineers have reached the junction of Giffard Drive, meaning bus services 10, 409 and 410 will now be diverted via Fernhill Road and Mayfield Road.

The Yo-Yo service will now return to its normal route.

Matthew Cooper, project manager at South East Water, said: “We have been working closely with the local bus companies to keep disruption to a minimum as we lay our new pipe.

“We would like to thank bus passengers in Farnborough for their patience as we work in the local community.”

Weekly updates on the project can be found at www.southeastwater.co.uk/Farnborough.

The West Heath Road scheme forms part of South East Water’s £424 million investment programme between 2015 and 2020.

It began on January 23 and is expected to last for 38 weeks.

It has proved controversial so far, with residents warning the scheme could cause "absolute chaos" and may mean Cove Football Club will suffer because of road closures.

South East Water project manager Stephen Bundock said: “This important project will allow us to improve the capacity of the local water network and ensure we can continue to meet demand for clean water in the Farnborough area.

“We know roadworks can be frustrating to motorists and the local community.

“The decision to close a road is not taken lightly but this is the only way we can ensure pedestrians, motorists and our contractors are kept safe while this work takes place.”

South East Water has confirmed that access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times and details of all road closures and diversions will be clearly signposted.