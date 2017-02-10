Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A butchers in Farnborough has been given a zero food hygiene rating.

J & J Halal Butchers Ltd, in Bridge Road, was inspected by Rushmoor Borough Council inspectors on January 12.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) collects data in partnership with local authorities on restaurants, takeaways, cafes, sandwich shops, pubs, hotels supermarkets and other shops selling food.

Premises are given a hygiene rating from zero to five following inspections by council environmental health teams.

The inspectors reported that urgent improvement is necessary in its management of food safety.

The butchers must ensure that system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Improvement is also necessary in 'hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage'.

However the report revealed the inspectors were generally satisfied with the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

Get Hampshire requested a copy of the full report from Rushmoor Borough Council, but this was declined as the authority is currently working with the butchers to make the necessary improvements.

J & J Halal Butchers Ltd did not respond to Get Hampshire's request for comment.

For more information, visit the Food Standards Agency website .