A care home in Farnborough has been rated as 'good' by an industry watchdog, following a recent unannounced inspection.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors carried out the inspection at Lavender Lodge Care Home, in Bruntile Close, on January 9 and 10, with the report published earlier this month.

The CQC grades the services delivered in care homes in ﬁve categories - safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The care home scored "good" overall with an "outstanding" in the well-led category.

The CQC report states: "Staff told of receiving a high level of support and guidance from the registered manager and it was evident there was a strong team bond and cohesion.

"The registered manager had a passionate approach to management and leadership.

"The registered manager had established excellent links with the local community and has used these links effectively to have a positive impact on people living at the service."

Lavender Lodge manager, Gigi Despojo, said: “At Lavender Lodge, we have a philosophy and commitment to promoting independence and choice for our residents, supported by the highest quality care.

"It is a very happy home that offers friendship and a stimulating and interesting lifestyle. We are all proud to have attained this CQC rating.”

For more information about Lavender Lodge Care Home call the home manager on 01252 517569, search ‘Lavender Lodge Care’ or visit facebook.com/LavenderLodgeCareHome .