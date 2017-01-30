Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home in Farnborough has been told it requires improvement by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Knellwood, in Canterbury Road, is a nursing home that provides a service for up to 52 people, some of whom may be living with dementia.

An unannounced inspection by the CQC – the independent regulator of health and social care in England – was carried out on December 6 and 7.

Its report grades the home as ‘good’ in the categories of safe, caring and responsive, but as ‘requires improvement’ in the effective and well-led categories.

Published earlier this month, the report states: “We found one breach of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014. Staff had not always received appropriate training and training updates that were necessary to enable them to carry out the duties they were employed to perform.”

In a letter sent to all residents, staff and families, Janet Gover, manager at Knellwood, said: “The inspector made a large number of complimentary comments about the care our residents receive. However, the inspector identified shortcomings in our staff training programme.

“Whilst the management team and the board of trustees are disappointed by this situation, we recognise the importance of ensuring all of our staff have the appropriate and up-to-date training necessary for them to carry out their duties.

“We are putting in place a comprehensive programme of improvement which we will agree with [the] CQC.

“Rest assured that the high quality of care, which has been identified as good by [the] CQC, will continue to be maintained by staff and management of the home.”

The report added people felt safe living at Knellwood and were protected from abuse and risks relating to their care and welfare.

“Staff knew how to recognise the signs of abuse and were aware of actions to take if they felt people were at risk,” the inspectors said.

“People were protected from environmental risks to their safety. Premises risk assessments and health and safety audits were carried out regularly and any issues identified were dealt with quickly. Furniture and fixtures were of good quality and well maintained.

“People received care and support from staff who knew them well. They received support that was individualised to their personal preferences and needs. Their needs were monitored and care plans were reviewed monthly or as changes occurred.”

The report adds that meals were nutritious and varied, people were treated with care and kindness and their wellbeing was protected while all interactions observed between staff and people living at the service were respectful and friendly.

Residents confirmed to inspectors that staff respected their privacy and dignity, and always asked their consent before providing care, and those living at the service felt there was a good atmosphere and thought they were provided with a comfortable and homely environment to live in.

Knellwood operates as a non-profit making charity, called The Farnborough (War Memorial) Housing Society Ltd, and is run by a board of management with a registered manager providing day-to-day control.