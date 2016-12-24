Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Farnborough charity is on a mission to make next Christmas inclusive for all, after a video of Santa Claus using sign language to ask a young girl what presents she was hoping to get went viral last week.

The Makaton Charity, based in Westmead, is now encouraging every Christmas Santa Clause to learn Makaton, which combines the use of signs, symbols and speech to help people to communicate.

The charity were first based in Farnborough over 20 years ago before moving to Camberley and then Blackwater, returning to Farnborough three-and-a-half years ago.

Santa Bob, as he is affectionately known at the charity, met three-year-old Betsy, who has Down’s Syndrome and limited hearing in one ear, on the Polar Express in Weardale, County Durham.

Identifying that Betsy uses Makaton Santa knelt down to her level and held a conversation in Makaton, in which he is trained.

The heart-warming moment was captured by Betsy’s older sister Phoebe who joined her on the trip with her nana.

Her mother, Kay Scott, from Halifax in West Yorkshire, posted the footage on Facebook and it gained about 50,000 views.

'Magical'

Kay said: “Betsy is normally very shy around people she does not know and I expected her to run away from Santa but when he knelt down beside her and began to sign it was really magical.”

The Makaton Charity says the language programme has been effectively used with and by people of all ages, from nursery schools to elderly care homes.

Every year The Makaton Charity trains around 30,000 people, including parents, carers and professionals to use the language and it is now used by over a million people throughout the country. The language has also been adapted for use in more than 40 countries.

Over the past few years the charity has trained various individuals who have become Santas at establishments across the country.

Important all children are included

Santa Bob said: “I have had messages from people as far away as Australia and am really pleased that the message that all Santas should know at least a little sign language is really starting to spread. Christmas should be inclusive and not exclude those with communication challenges.”

He added: “I think it is so important that all children are included, not just at Christmas but in all aspects of life.

“Betsy asked me for a teddy bear to put under her Christmas tree and said she had been a good girl when I asked her.

“As a Santa I have made it my mission to encourage all my colleague Santa’s to learn to sign, even if only a few words.”

As The Makaton Charity depends on donations to develop many of the free resources it offers, the charity is now hoping people will be encouraged to become Makaton trained.

Terri Lazzari, sales and marketing manager at The Makaton Charity, said: “We are delighted that the film of Santa and Betsy using Makaton has gained so much attention both on social media and in the press, and both Santa Bob and Betsy’s mother have been superb ambassadors for the language.

“We hope that next year many more organisations welcoming Santa over the Christmas period will see the benefits of learning at least some Makaton and we will be happy to work with them.”

For information about fundraising for The Makaton Charity visit www.makaton.org.