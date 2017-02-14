Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Farnborough College of Technology is set for a £16 million development this summer, which will include expanding its provision for students in Higher Education.

The work will involve refurbishing the Westminster Building, where the college’s reception was before its new University Centre was built, to create a Higher Education zone.

The college also plans to create an innovation zone to cater for entrepreneurs to medium-sized businesses, while nearly £500,000 will also be spent on the college’s Aldershot campus.

There are also plans for the college to increase its offering for 14 to 16-year-olds, as well as offer more for students with special education needs.

Headteacher Virginia Barrett, who has now been in the role for nearly six months, told Get Hampshire about some of the changes she has seen since taking charge.

She said: “Since I have been here I have met all of our local headteachers, MPs, councillors. It’s been a fast-paced six months but it meant a great deal of things had to be done here.

“One of the things is our 14-16 year old course guide, which is brand new and one of the things we wanted to bring in.

"It’s in response to secondary school teachers who felt one of the things that was lacking as a technical college was that we weren’t offering a 14-16 year old pathway, so that’s now been revised so all 14-16s will now be able to take an option here if they wish as part of their GCSE menu.

“We’re also working with the local authority for to expand the provision we have for students we have with special education needs, we currently have a handful and the local authority has a big need for this so we are developing a discrete area that would be able to cater for students with special educational needs.”

The college’s board has also approved £10 million of capital expenditure at the college, which will take place this summer.

“We’re looking to develop the hub as an entrepreneurial centre for something that will cater for young people that may want to start their own business but also to small and medium sized businesses as well that might want to come in and use technology they might not have in their workplace.

“That £10 million won’t be spent in one year, it will be across about five years and we will need to add about £6 million to that because the total cost we have been told will be £16 million.

“The college has been very good, from careful housekeeping we have £10 million of our own, and then we hope to raise £6 million through additional funding.”