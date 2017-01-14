Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Aldershot charity and one of the borough’s senior football clubs have been awarded ongoing business rate relief by Rushmoor Borough Council.

The council's cabinet, meeting on Tuesday (January 10), agreed to grant Aldershot charity The Source top-up relief of an additional 20% on its business rates, which is in addition to the 80% mandatory relief already given to charities.

It was also agreed to grant Farnborough Football Club 50% discretionary business rate relief until the end of March, to ensure consistency with the borough’s other senior football club, Aldershot Town FC.

The Source works to transform the lives of disadvantaged young people through youth work, mentoring, counselling and training. It is based in Wesley Chambers, Queens Road, Aldershot. By granting the extra 20% top up relief, this will save the charity an extra £2,500 business rates due in the last two years.

Farnborough FC was originally granted what is known as hardship relief at the same time Aldershot Town FC was granted 50% business rate relief in 2010, but Aldershot’s relief had been previously extended to March 2017, whereas Farnborough’s expired in March 2015.

The club currently pays around £13,000 a year in business rates and it will now only be eligible to pay 50% of this for the past two years.

The council will consider the future support of both football clubs as part of a wider review at the end of March.

Councillor Gareth Lyon, Rushmoor Borough Council’s cabinet member for concessions and community support, said: “Members were happy to give the top-up relief to The Source because they do some tremendous work with young people in Rushmoor and can make a real difference to their lives.

"This gives them a little extra money to spend on important services.

“The short extension to Farnborough FC’s 50% business rate relief brings the club on an equal footing with Aldershot Town FC until the end of March, when we will be carrying out a proper review of how we support both our senior football clubs.

“As a cabinet, we are keen for the clubs to be as involved as much as possible in the wider community, giving local young people opportunities to get involved.”

Rob Prince, chief executive officer at Farnborough Football Club, said: “I am delighted to hear that the cabinet have decided to extend our rate relief.

“This is fantastic news for everyone at the club and is a reflection of the strong community links and relationship with Rushmoor Council.

“It will allow us to divert funds to continue investing and maintaining the stadium to a high standard.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank the council, both officers and councillors, who have shown the club great support over the years.”