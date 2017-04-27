A Hampshire fire and rescue spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident on Reading Road in Farnborough at 3.41am this morning and it was a fire where some gasworks had been taking place, the fire is now out.

The gas supply has been disconnected, we have got three pumps from Rushmoor currently on the scene. We received the stop message at 8.47am.

They will still remain at the scene for a period of time. 48 people were relocated and moved to St Mark’s church hall.”