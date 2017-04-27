Video thumbnail, Farnborough gas fire
Farnborough Reading Road gas main fire

Hampshire fire and rescue comment

A Hampshire fire and rescue spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident on Reading Road in Farnborough at 3.41am this morning and it was a fire where some gasworks had been taking place, the fire is now out.

The gas supply has been disconnected, we have got three pumps from Rushmoor currently on the scene. We received the stop message at 8.47am.

They will still remain at the scene for a period of time. 48 people were relocated and moved to St Mark’s church hall.”

Gas supply has been disconnected

Rushmoor fire crew have stopped the fire from spreading and the gas supply has been disconnected.

Video from Rushmoor fire crew

The intense blaze can be seen in the video below, taken by Rushmoor fire crew.

Appears the fire is now out

It appears the fire is now out in Reading Road.

Residents told to keep their windows closed

Residents in neighbouring roads have been advised to keep their windows closed. Around 48 residents have been taken to St Mark’s Church hall.

Reading Road still closed

Reading Road is still closed between Alexandra Road and Somerset Road.

Video from the scene

This video has been taken down at the scene in Reading Road, the fire is believed to have started within roadworks.

Residents reportedly evacuated at 3.30am

Residents have reportedly been evacuated from 3.30am this morning and St Mark’s church hall was opened for the evacuees.

Motorists told to find another route

Motorists have been advised to find an alternative route to Reading Road.

Pictures from the scene

These pictures have been taken down at the scene of the blaze.

Residents had to be evacuated following the fire in Reading Road
Fire linked to gas main

Hampshire Fire and Rescue believe the fire is linked to a gas main and had to evacuate some residents from their properties this morning.

'Please avoid the area'

Members of the public have been told to avoid the area if travelling to work and school.

Reading Road closed in both directions

Reading Road has been closed in both directions due to the fire between B3403 Alexandra Road / Guildford Road East and York Road.

The road is expected to be closed until around midday.

Live updates

Good morning Get Hampshire. We will be bringing you live updates on a fire in Reading Road, Farnborough which is being linked to a gas main. Some residents have had to be evacuated from their homes.