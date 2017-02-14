The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shoppers in Princes Mead Shopping Centre in Farnborough were brought to a standstill on Saturday (February 11) after a surprise flash mob was held to help raise money for the Comic Relief Appeal .

The event, which also included a Valentine's Day themed craft stall, was organised by the Farnborough Central Townswomens Guild.

The Guild is a platform for women to be active in a social setting and as a community action group at national and local levels, and the Farnborough group organised a flash mob, in which a large group of people perform an unusual or seemingly random act.

The group were supported by The Belles singing group.

Farnborough Central Townswomens Guild chairman Diane Bracknell said: "It went very well. The girls were all very nervous as we're not all singers or dancers.

"It's nerve wracking getting up in front of the public let alone an unsuspecting public but it all went very well.

"We raised about £230 in total and I think that's not too bad.

"We're all very pleased. We got a good reaction from the crowd and they were very generous in their applause.

"It was very nice."