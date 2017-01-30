Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owners of Farnborough Gate Retail Park say provisional plans are in place to improve it "for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians over the course of this year."

It comes after complaints over a lack of secure bicycle parking at the retail park in Farnborough were raised by a local resident.

Jane Blackford, 55, of French Gardens, in Blackwater, said she had given up on visiting the retail park after being repeatedly forced to turn around and go home as there was nowhere to securely lock her bike.

Mrs Blackford said: “If I go down there on my bike on a Saturday I’m unable to securely leave my bike.

“I have given up for a while, there’s nowhere to safely store a bicycle, but when it first opened there were about six bike racks in the middle of the car park, they then put two by the Costa but I have been told off before for using those as they are only for Costa customers.

“There are also three of the tyre trap type stands to the left of Currys but those ones aren’t safe and I'm sure if someone pushed it hard enough it could come off the wall.”

Mrs Blackford added: “It’s the normal attitude to cyclists.”

But the company that owns the retail park, Lothbury Investment Management Limited, has promised improvements are on the way.

Lothbury Investment Management Limited‘s Sam Worner, who is asset manager for Blackwater Shopping Park, said: “This is quite timely as we are in the midst of a transport review and currently awaiting a report from our consultants.

“We have also recently had a meeting with the head of transport strategy for Rushmoor Borough Council on ways of improving the park with further meetings planned.

“We are responsible property investors and always looking at ways of improving the sustainability of the properties that we manage.

“The provisional plan is to improve the park for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians over the course of this year.

“The scope of our review will include investigating cycle parking as well as mother and child parking bays, electric car charging points and examining the potential for redesigning the layout of the car park to allow a quicker entry and exit to the park.”