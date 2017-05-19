Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A GP practice in Farnborough has been rated as "requiring improvement".

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Southwood Practice in October last year but have only now released their report.

It concludes that not all practice staff were up-to-date with the training they needed to deliver "effective care and treatment".

The report also noted not all governance structures were effective enough to identify, assess and mitigate risks to patients, staff and its visitors.

However, the practice had an "open and transparent approach to safety" and an effective system in place for reporting and recording significant events.

“Patients said they were treated with compassion, dignity and respect and were involved in their care and decisions about their treatment”, the report said.

Improvements were made to the quality of care as a result of complaints and concerns, the report said, adding the practice was "well-equipped to treat patients and meet their needs".

Most patients said they found it easy to make an appointment with a named GP, which meant there was "continuity of care", the inspectors said.

“There was a clear leadership structure and staff felt supported by management”, they added. “The practice pro-actively sought feedback from staff and patients, which it acted on."

The inspectors also found that some policies and procedures were "overdue a review".

Southwood Practice was given a list of action points by the CQC, including effective systems to assess and mitigate risks relating to the health, safety and welfare of patients.

Dr Andy Whitfield, lead GP at the practice, said: “Southwood Practice fully understands the areas of improvement required as set out in the recent CQC report.

“These were mainly concerning behind the scenes systems rather than direct patient care.

“An action plan has been in place since January to address all aspects outlined in the report, with the majority of actions now completed.

“It is pleasing to see the CQC recognised the good clinical care provided.”