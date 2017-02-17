Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A general practice in Farnborough has been told it requires improvement by the industry watchdog.

Mayfield Medical Centre in Croyde Close was the subject of an announced inspection by Care Quality Commission (CQC) officials on September 5 2016, with the results of the inspection being published earlier this month.

The report states that the practice is good in the categories of effectiveness, being caring and providing services that are responsive to people's needs.

But it was told it requires improvement in offering a safe service and a well-led service.

The CQC report states the practice must improve in several areas. The report says: "Ensure systems and processes are identified, implemented and reviewed for the management of infection control and fire safety.

"Ensure all practice policies and procedures are regularly reviewed, updated and adhered to for example, the business continuity plan, patient group directions and chaperone policy.

"Ensure all staff have received appropriate training to carry out their role such as for infection control and chaperoning."

It was also told it should improve other areas. The report states the practice should: "Review arrangements for storage of emergency medicines so that they are easily accessible.

"Review arrangements for identifying carers to include a flag on the practice’s record system.

"Review the business continuity plan to include emergency contact numbers for staff.

"The practice should improve access to appointments for patients."

The report also states: "There was an open and transparent approach to safety and an effective system in place for reporting and recording significant events.

"Risks to patients were assessed however, improvements were needed to how these were managed such as for training of staff, environmental action and policies and procedures needed updating.

"Staff assessed patients’ needs and delivered care in line with current evidence based guidance. Staff had been trained to provide them with the skills, knowledge and experience to deliver effective care and treatment.

"Patients said they were treated with compassion, dignity and respect and they were involved in their care and decisions about their treatment."

It added that information about services and how to complain was available and easy to understand, improvements were made to the quality of care as a result of complaints and concerns and that patients said they found it easy to make an appointment with a named GP.

Mayfield Medical Centre did not respond to Get Hampshire's request for comment on the findings of the inspection.