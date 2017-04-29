Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Managers of a Farnborough gym have been criticised for not keeping a defibrillator on site after reports that a member suffered a heart attack.

Dana St John, a member of the Village Gym, accused operators of putting customers at risk by not providing a portable kit designed to be used by anybody in an emergency.

Mrs St John claimed that, since her friend suffered a heart attack in the gym on March 6, managers were yet to agree to her repeated requests that they install the £200 machine.

“I’m appalled that the Village Gym has not yet provided a defibrillator when a member of the public almost lost his life on their premises,” she said.

“The member in question was extremely lucky to survive this incident, and the Village Gym was lucky not to have a death on its premises.”

Mrs St John claimed she had contacted many other local gyms and they had all confirmed they had at least one defibrillator on site.

She said she had written several times to the Village Gym, which is part of the Village Hotel in Pinehurst Road.

In her letters, she explained that a defibrillator, combined with CPR, is the “only form of treatment” in heart attack cases and hugely increases the chances of survival.

"It should not have to take a death for this equipment to be provided,” she said. “A gym is considered a high risk premises.

“Village Gym members have filled in membership forms detailing their ages and various health issues.

“Staff must be aware that many members have health concerns which can make them more susceptible to suffering a cardiac arrest.

“It is both unprofessional and unacceptable that some of their staff members have used a defibrillator as part of their CPR training, yet they fail to provide one to be used in emergency situations.”

Mrs St John claimed she was told by Village Gym bosses that defibrillators were not a legal requirement, but that the company was discussing whether to provide them.

But she said she could not understand the delay, arguing that it could not be due to cost as the Village Gym had since paid to update its reception area and gym equipment.

“Nobody is giving me any direct answers as to whether they will provide one,” she said. “I’m concerned about the welfare of Village Gym members, many of them elderly.

“Village Gym doesn’t seem to prioritise the welfare of its members, by providing equipment that could help save their lives.

“I feel as if they do not intend to provide one, and will instead sweep this incident under the carpet.”

Get Hampshire contacted the Village Gym for comment but has yet to receive a response.