Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Farnborough will host its first ever half marathon on Sunday (January 22).

The race has been organised by 2:09 Events, which is run by former London Marathon winner Mike Gratton and former Runner’s World editor Steven Seaton.

The event certainly looks like it will be popular, with Rushmoor Borough Council saying that on Friday only 50 places were left, and organisers 2:09 Events telling Get Hampshire there will now be no entry available on the day.

Organiser Mike Gratton, himself a former London Marathon winner and Commonwealth Games medallist, said: “The level of interest and support from local people has been incredible, and with 1,950 entrants already, we are almost at our target of 2,000 runners - which for the first ever Farnborough event is just fantastic!

“We are also putting on a 5k fun run, which starts after the half marathon, and we are already full to capacity with 150 runners.”

Councillor Sue Carter, Rushmoor Borough Council’s Cabinet member for leisure and youth, said: “What a great event to kick off the New Year - and it’s happening on our doorstep! I am really looking forward to seeing so many people running around local roads taking part in what’s going to be a brilliant event.

“Thanks to the support of runners, this event looks like it will become a regular in the running calendar which is great for Farnborough and Rushmoor.”

Everything you need to know about Farnborough Half Marathon

What time will it start?

Sunday January 22 at 9am.

A 5k fun run will also set off at 9.30am.

What’s the route?

Organisers have promised a fast, flat and traffic-free 13-mile course which will follow a route steeped in local aviation history, starting and finishing at the iconic airship hangar in Farnborough Business Park.

From there, runners will take in Aerospace Boulevard before returning alongside Farnborough Airport then out to Southwood woodland, and on to Fleet, before returning past the Army golf course and back to the hangar.

(Photo: Luke Martin)

Where can I leave my baggage?

A secure bag-drop will be available on the day, it will be located in tents at the start of the race, near the airship hangar in Farnborough Business Park.

Are there toilets?

There will be toilets, but only at the start. So be sure to make use of them before the race!

Will there be drinks available on the way round?

Yes. Drinks stations will be place every three miles.

Where can I park on race day?

Free parking will be available at gate A of Farnborough Airport, in Queens Gate Road.

What will the weather be like?

On Monday, the MET Office forecast said it would be cloudy and the temperature in Farnborough at 9am, when the race starts, will be 1°C.

Will there be road closures?

Yes. For anyone not taking part, there will be road closures and places to avoid.

These will be in place between 8am and 1pm on the day and will include parts of Elles Road, from the roundabout from Templer Avenue in a westerly direction for its entire length and Kennels Lane, from its junction with Ively Road for its entire length until the junction with Summit Avenue including the cycle path.

Ively Road will also be closed from the junction with Elles Road to the western junction with Ively Road, from the roundabout to Ively Road in a westerly direction to the junction with Kennels Lane and from the western junction of the roundabout with Kennels Lane in a south westerly direction for its entire length.

Full information on road closures is available at www.rushmoor.gov.uk/trafficregulationorders .

Where is the best place to watch?

There are plenty of places to catch a glimpse of the runners, with one of the best being Fowler Avenue. Runners will pass there three times, at the start, during the short loop back and the finish.

Other locations suggested by organisers include Southwood Road, by BMW, and Eelmoor Bridge, but parking will be limited there.