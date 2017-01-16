The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man running Sunday's first-ever Farnborough Half Marathon in memory of his sister will do so wearing the race number one.

Lee Burrows will run the race in memory of sister, Stacey, 16, from Farnborough, who was killed in a tragic crash in Queens Avenue on Tuesday November 8 while out jogging.

Fellow Aldershot, Farnham & District Athletics Club member Lucy Pygott, 17, from Hartley Wintney, also died in the crash and the pair were remembered in the obituaries section of BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

After their death, Allan Leiper, joint team manager of Aldershot & Farnham & District said the pair had been "following their dreams to be the best runners in the best running club in the world", while a vigil was held at the Aldershot Military Stadium.

After her death, Stacey's family said she had been the "perfect daughter and sister - perfect in every possible way".

Mr Burrows will now run the 13-mile race to raise funds for the Hampshire & IOW, and Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance in memory of Stacey and Lucy, who he says were "well on their way to achieving greatness" before their death.

At the time of going to print, Lee had raised more than £6,000 for the charity through his Just Giving page.

'She was on her way to achieving greatness'

On the fundraising page, he says: "Thanks for taking the time to visit my JustGiving page.

"I will be taking part in the first Farnborough Half Marathon on January 22 in memory of my sister Stacey and her teammate Lucy Pygott who were tragically killed whilst out running back in November 2016.

"Stacey and Lucy were well on their way to achieving greatness both as athletes and as students, two very determined and committed individuals that will be sadly missed by family and friends.

"Stacey believed her athletic career was steering towards marathon running, I therefore see this as a tribute to the life she would have led."