A school in Farnborough had to be evacuated on Tuesday (June 13) after a small fire broke out.

Guillemont Junior School, in Sandy Lane, was evacuated after a laptop caught fire shortly before 1.30pm.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a crew from Rushmoor fire station responded.

However, firefighters arrived to find that headteacher Denis Foster had already put out the fire with an extinguisher.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

The fire crew were at the school for around 20 minutes, using a special fan to clear smoke from the building.

The spokesman confirmed there were no injuries reported following the incident, and no damage to the building.

Rushmoor fire station praised staff at the school for their quick thinking, tweeting that they had carried out a "great full evacuation".