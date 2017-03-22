Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Farnborough teenager who has battled lifelong heart problems is preparing for a sponsored abseil in aid of the hospital that treats him.

Xavier Norton-Edwards, of Queen Victoria Court, will take on the UK's highest freefall abseil down the 114m ArcelorMittal Orbit tower at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London on April 1.

The 14-year-old set himself a target to raise £500 but has already collected £1,200 for the Evelina Children’s Hospital at Guys and St Thomas’s Hospital in London and its charity for children with congenital heart problems.

Xavier was born with congenital heart disease which left him with a hole in his heart, a curved (or ‘tortuous’) aorta - the main artery in the human body - and a compression in the aorta.

He has already undergone operations at the Evelina, at the ages of two and nine, to fix the hole in his heart and the curve in his aorta.

He has to go to the hospital at six-month intervals while he waits for further surgery to fix the compression in his aorta.

In the meantime, he has to take courses of drugs to thin his blood, which means he bruises easily and any cuts take longer to heal.

His father Rob said: “Xavier has had these problems all his life so he has found a way to manage, but there are things he cannot do.

"He only recently started playing sport, but he is six years behind his peers and can’t last a whole match.

“It’s been tough for him in that sense, but he focuses on other activities like playing chess. He tries to live as normal a life as possible.

"He was 13 when he learned to ride a bike and he was very pleased, because it gave him some more freedom."

Xavier, who is now at St George’s School in Weybridge, got a taste for fundraising two years ago while he was a pupil at Yateley Manor School.

He led a series of activities in aid of the school’s charity of the year, Frimley Park Hospital Children’s Unit.

Xavier will take on the Arcelor-Mittal tower watched by his parents Rob and Vanessa and sister Paige, 16.

He already plans to join charity abseils at the Evelina when he turns 16 and The Shard skyscraper in London when he turns 18.

“If it wasn’t for the Evelina, Xavier wouldn’t be here today,” his dad said. “He wants to raise awareness and give something back to the hospital that has supported us for so long.”

To make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/xavierabseil .