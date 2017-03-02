Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A home care service in Farnborough has been rated as ‘outstanding’ for a 13th time by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog.

The CQC said there was “something very special” about the quality of care provided by Home Instead Senior Care, following its latest inspection of the service in December 2016.

Inspectors said the service had once again exceeded their criteria for being caring, well-led, safe, effective and responsive to needs.

Their report said: “A model of personalised and compassionate care, focused on the whole person, was a golden thread that ran through the whole service.

"People were supported by staff passionate about treating them with dignity and respect at all times.

Debbie Ivanova, CQC regional deputy chief inspector for adult social care, said: “We were really impressed by the outstanding level of care and support people living in their own homes received from Home Instead Senior Care.

“We were delighted to see care that was exceptionally person-centred, where people’s lives and well-being were enriched by passionate and caring staff who encouraged and supported people to remain independent.

“People benefited from an organised service with excellent leadership.

"The service had a clear vision for providing high quality care where people were at the heart of the service, and this was clearly demonstrated through every aspect of the care provided.”

Ms Ivanova described the service as a “model for compassionate care” in which clients were offered a minimum one-hour visit which helped develop “meaningful and positive relationships with staff who knew their individual needs”.

“The provider was responsive to new ideas from staff, people using the service and relatives,” she added.

“Home Instead Senior Care worked with external agencies such as dementia specialists, to develop care and improve the quality of life for the people they cared for.

“The team should be extremely proud of the work they do. I congratulate the staff at Home Instead Senior Care for achieving our highest rating.”

Andrea Sutcliffe, CQC’s chief inspector of adult social care, said: “I am tremendously pleased to be able to congratulate Home Instead on its 13th outstanding rating.

“I can confidently say that there is something very special about them and I know how committed they are about making a difference for the people they support.

“Home Instead is a great example of how excellent care can be achieved by care services, which is what we all want to see.”