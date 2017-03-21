Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Construction work has started on the former site of PC World in Farnborough and the retailers due to open on the site have been revealed.

Steamrock Capital, in joint venture with Catalyst Capital, has started construction on the site in Westmead after securing pre-lets for the entire space.

The real estate asset management firm has said six units at the park, which will be named Horizon, will be occupied by home furnishing and craft retailers, Sofology, Wren, Oak Furnitureland, Harveys, Tapi and Hobbycraft.

Plans for the new retail park were put forward after developer Farnborough Propco Lux said there was an “urgent need” to revamp the town centre site.

The scheme has included the demolition of Pyramid House, Jolen House, Oaklands House and PC World, which started in September last year. It will create five new retail units, with parking, access from Solartron Road and servicing access from Westmead.

The development will also feature ‘enhanced’ pedestrian routes from the town centre to the shopping park.

Completion of the park is now scheduled for September 2017.

Once completed the retail park will offer 79,760 sq ft of ground and mezzanine space and 228 car parking spaces.

Councillor Ken Muschamp, Rushmoor Borough Council’s Cabinet member for business, safety and regulation and deputy leader, said: “We are really excited to welcome these new additions to Farnborough town centre.

"This will improve the town’s retail offer and give shoppers even more reason to come to Farnborough. There will also be a knock-on benefit to existing businesses as more shoppers are attracted.

"This new retail area will form an important link to the Civic Quarter when it is redeveloped and that will help put Queensmead back in the centre of town."

He continued: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Sofology, Wren, Oak Furnitureland, Harveys and Tapi to Rushmoor and I know that lots of residents have shown a keen interest in the Hobbycraft store opening. These stores will also bring a lot of new jobs to the area, which is excellent news.

“Rushmoor Borough Council, together with its partners in the Rushmoor Employment and Skills Zone (RESZ), is keen to engage with new businesses and is already working with the new Decathlon store in Princes Mead to exploit opportunities for local employment. I’m sure they would very much welcome a similar level of engagement with these new stores.”

The plans for the new development can be seen in full Rushmoor Borough Council's website under the reference 16/00367/REVPP.