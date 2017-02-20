Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A small amount of alcohol was stolen from Iceland in Farnborough , following a break-in on Monday (February 20) morning.

Police were called to the supermarket in Queensmead in the early hours of the morning after someone forced their way in through a window.

A police cordon was put in place outside the store while officers conducted an investigation.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: "We were called at 3.37am today (20/02) to a report of a burglary at the Iceland store in Queensmead, Farnborough.

"Entry to the store has been forced via a window and a small amount of alcohol was taken.

"Officers attended and remain at the scene this morning while an investigation takes place.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170065482.

"Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously."