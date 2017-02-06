Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Farnborough looks set to lose its council-run school holiday children’s playscheme following a review of the under-subscribed service.

Rushmoor Borough Council (RBC) has confirmed it will shut down its playscheme at Wavell School in Farnborough, due to unpredictable attendances and increased competition from private and voluntary providers.

The council’s cabinet agreed to close the Wavell scheme at the end of March and encourage users to transfer to its other playscheme at Connaught Leisure Centre in Aldershot.

A report prepared for the cabinet said the review had considered all aspects of both playschemes including take-up, capacity, staffing and running costs.

It also considered the distance travelled by users and the availability of comparable playschemes locally.

The number of children using the Wavell playscheme was said to have "fluctuated significantly" in recent years, forcing the council to subsidise the scheme by £7,500 a year.

It was noted that the Connaught scheme, rated good by childcare watchdog Ofsted, regularly attracts 30 children a day during holidays and has capacity to cater for Farnborough families too.

This service, which costs £18 per child per day, also generates an income which goes towards maintenance of the leisure centre.

Councillor Sue Carter, RBC’s cabinet member for leisure and youth, said: “By consolidating the two schemes, we will be able to strengthen the future sustainability of the Connaught Leisure Centre scheme.

“This way, we can continue to provide a quality childcare option for parents in Rushmoor while making financial savings on running costs and staffing.”

Cllr Carter said there were "plenty of options" for Farnborough families who did not want to transfer to the Aldershot playscheme.

Among Farnborough’s playscheme providers is Places for People, which runs Farnborough Leisure Centre on behalf of the council.