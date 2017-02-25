The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tickets have gone on sale and the line-up has been announced for this year's Music in the Park

Held biennially in King George V Playing Fields, Farnborough, organisers Farnborough Rotary Club have shortened its name from Picnic to Music in the Park, but have promised the format will remain the same for the popular event.

This year's Music in the Park will be held on Saturday July 8 and and Sunday July 9 and will raise money for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, which provides support and end-of-life care for patients and families who are living with a terminal illness in west Surrey and north east Hampshire.

The Saturday evening show starts at the earlier time of 7pm and features three tribute acts to Rod Stewart, Tina Turner and Elton John.

Paul Metcalfe will provide the representation of Rod Stewart and Niqi Brown, the former X-Factor finalist will perform a Tina Turner tribute act and Graham Nash will sing the Sir Elton John tribute.

On Sunday evening, the show will start at 7.30pm and features ‘Soul Legends’, featuring the music of Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, Barry White and many others.

(Photo: Natasha Salmon)

Each evening will be brought to a close with a firework display.

Tim Vile, chairman of the organisers for Music in the Park, said: "This year's event will be even better than ever.

"Music in the Park has always been a really good event and is always enjoyed by us as organisers and the public as well.

"This year we've tried to make it even better and will have another performer on the Saturday night bringing it up to three great acts and on the Sunday we are bringing back another act which has always been popular in the past.

"It's going to be a great event and we're really looking forward to it."

This year's event is sponsored by TAG Farnborough Airport, Farnborough International, Brookes & Partners, Davies, Blunden and Evans, Farnborough Leisure Centre and Holiday Inn.

Tickets can be purchased via the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care website.

Tickets are £20 until the end of May, when the price goes up to £25, and children under 12 can go for free with an accompanying adult.

The Village Enclosure tickets cost £50 and can only be purchased by calling the hospice on 01252 729446.

For more information visit the Farnborough Rotary Club Facebook page , or visit the Music in the Park website.