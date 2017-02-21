Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Farnborough -based collaboration of organisations which work together to make a difference in the community has held its end of year event.

On Thursday January 26, The Community Matters Partnership Project (CMPP) welcomed partners and delegates to the Aviator Hotel in Farnborough to reflect on its work throughout 2016.

The beneficiaries of this year’s Youth Aspirations Fund (YAF) were announced, with presentations on previous projects the fund has helped benefit at Creating Futures, a charity which works with children and young people aged between five and 25, providing youth and play groups and support services, and Parkside, a charity based in Aldershot that provides support services for people with learning disabilities.

The Sixth Form College Farnborough spoke about its Training, Employment and Apprenticeship (TEA) Fair, which is attended by more than 1,000 students.

Andrew Lloyd, chief executive of Rushmoor Borough Council and chair of CMPP said: “I have been truly inspired to be part of such an outstanding organisation.

“I am proud to have worked alongside each and every one of you in building a better community. Together we have volunteered, inspired and raised money to help build one community in Rushmoor.”

To find out more visit www.cmpp.org.uk .