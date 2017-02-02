Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mortgage broker from Farnborough will appear on TV on Thursday evening, demonstrating his passion for pottery.

Daniel Pratap, 56, will be one of the contestants on The Great Pottery Throw Down, which starts on Thursday (February 2) on BBC Two at 8pm.

In the show, 10 home potters from around the country compete to become ‘Top Potter’.

Mr Pratap said: “Being self-employed enables me the time to pursue my passion of pottery which I normally do in the evenings and weekends.

“I have a small studio in my garage at home where I have a wheel and a kiln, but no running water or heating.”

Mr Pratap has also been a director at West Street Pottery in Farnham for the last seven years, where he helps run day and evening classes for the local community.

Speaking of his experience on the show, he said: “I applied for the programme last April, I was invited to attend an initial audition with other hopeful contestants in London, which I must say was a bit scary as I didn’t know what to expect, I needn’t have been as the production team were very friendly and willing everyone on.

“Eventually after a number of auditions and telephone calls I was accepted onto the programme which was wonderful, not only for me but my daughters as they wanted me to be on the programme having watched the first series in 2015.

“The first time we all met Keith & Kate and Sara was when we entered the studio on the first day of filming, we had no time to be awestruck as we went straight into making mode. I can now multitask - I can speak and throw at the same time!”

To see Mr Pratap’s pottery work, visit www.facebook.com/DanielPratapPottery or tune in to BBC Two on Thursday night to see how he gets on.