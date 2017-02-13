Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people in Farnborough were affected by a power cut in Farnborough on Monday (February 13).

More than 400 Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) customers were affected by the power outage, which started just after 9am, with the company restoring power to all but one customer by 11.55am.

SSEN said the remaining customer would have power back by 4pm and that its engineers were trying to establish the exact cause of the problem.

A spokesperson from SSEN said: “At 9:23am, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) was alerted to a power cut in the Farnborough area affecting 417 customers.

“All bar one of the customers had their supplies restored by 11.55am and the one remaining customer will be reconnected by 4pm today.

“Engineers are working to establish an exact cause for the fault. SSEN apologises for any inconvenience this outage may have caused and thank their customers for their patience while they worked to restore their power.”

Customers took to Twitter to try and find out what was going on.