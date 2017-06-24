Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Farnborough preschool has been downgraded by inspectors after complaints were made to education watchdog Ofsted.

St Patrick’s Pandas Preschool, in Avenue Road, has slipped from a rating of "good" to "requires improvement" following an inspection in April.

In their report, inspectors said Ofsted received concerns in early April about several aspects of the preschool, which is attached to St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School.

These included lesson planning, assessments, safeguarding, class ratios, behaviour management, risk assessment and communication with parents.

The inspectors found no cause for concern on most of the points that had been raised.

However, they concluded that staff "do not use assessments effectively to plan accurately for children’s next steps in learning".

They also found the preschool "does not ensure all parents receive sufficient information about their children’s development to help them support children’s learning at home".

“They (staff) do not plan activities well enough to meet children’s individual needs,” the inspectors’ report adds.

“Not all children, including those who speak English as an additional language, make good progress from their starting points.”

The report states that the preschool manager did not monitor staff effectively to identify areas where support is needed to "ensure teaching is consistently good".

Furthermore, staff were not successful at sharing information with all parents to engage them in their children’s learning.

“Staff do not share regular information with other settings children attend, to provide a consistent approach to learning,” the report added.

“The manager and provider reflect on teaching practice and the quality of the provision.

"However, reflection is not rigorous enough to identify all areas for improvement.”

A spokesman for St Patrick’s Pandas Preschool said: “The management committee is pleased that the main points of the complaint were not upheld and has confidence that the new manager has the right vision to move the preschool forward.

“All action points are now in place and we are looking forward to a better outcome in the near future.”