Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Royal Air Force (RAF) officer from Farnborough is preparing for his first of two seasons as part of the RAF Falcons parachute display team.

In October last year, Flight Lieutenant David Sellers took over as the Deputy Officer Commanding the Falcons, who are based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Having completed their winter training, the Falcons’ display season starts on Friday (May 5) with a launch day at RAF Brize Norton.

During the summer months, the team will conduct around 70 displays throughout Europe.

Flt Lt Sellers, 44, said: “When I received the news that I was to be part of the RAF Falcons team, I was extremely proud to have been selected.

“All our team members have been training really hard and we’re looking forward to putting on some excellent shows this season.”

(Photo: Cpl Andrew Morris / RAF)

Flt Lt Sellers joined the RAF in February 2008 as a training officer. In 2014, he completed the parachute jumping instructor course.

He was later posted to RAF Brize Norton as officer commanding military training flight within No 1 Parachute Training School.

His first year with the Falcons will involve him running displays from the ground.

(Photo: Steve Lympany / RAF)

In his second year as Officer Commanding RAF Falcons, he will lead the team through their rigorous training schedule and display season, jumping alongside his team members.

For more details, go to www.raf.mod.uk/falcons.