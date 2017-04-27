Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire in a gas main in Farnborough led to the evacuation of around 50 residents during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The fire started at around 3.40am in Reading Road near the junction of Somerset Road where gasworks had been taking place.

Forty-eight people had to be evacuated from their homes - some residents were taken to St Mark's Church village hall in Reading Road.

Three pumps were sent from Rushmoor, along with Rushmoor Borough Council, Hampshire Police and the gas board to evacuate residents and prevent the fire from spreading.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident on Reading Road in Farnborough at 3.41am this morning and it was a fire where some gasworks had been taking place.

"The fire is now out and the gas supply has been disconnected. We have got three pumps from Rushmoor currently on the scene. We received the stop message at 8.47am.

"They will still remain at the scene for a period of time. 48 people were relocated and moved to St Mark's Church hall.”

Residents were able to return to their homes shortly after 11am and the rest centre at St Mark's Church Hall was closed.

A Rushmoor Borough Council statement said: "The incident in Reading Road, North Camp is now over and residents are able to return to their homes in liaison with Southern Gas Network (SGN). The rest centre at St Mark's Church Hall is now closed.

"We understand that a number of homes are without gas and some homes are without electricity. SGN and SSE are working to restore services as quickly as possible."

(Photo: @Rushmoor02)

A Rushmoor fighter said the fire, at its peak, was burning at more than 1,000 degrees centigrade.

Members of the public were told to avoid the area as the fire and evacuation continued and motorists were advised to find an alternative route.

Residents in neighbouring roads were told to keep their windows closed.

Reading Road was closed in both directions between Alexandra Road and Somerset Road and was reopened at around 11.15am.

However it is only open to pedestrians, not motorists due to the damage to the road. Hampshire County Council is assessing the damage and repairs.

The fire was brought under control just after 8.40am and the gas supply was disconnected to stop the fire from spreading by the gas board, which carried out excavation work.

Residents who have any queries or problems, should contact Hampshire County Council's emergency planning team on 01962 846 846.