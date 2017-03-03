Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ambitious plans for a £1.2 million regeneration of Farnborough’s Moor Road Recreation Ground will be presented to borough councillors.

Local residents and park users have helped Rushmoor Borough Council plan new facilities for the site such as a BMX track, bicycle skills course, playground, youth shelter, multi-use games area, outdoor gym, barbecue area and a skate park.

Members of the council’s cabinet will be asked at their meeting on Tuesday, March 7, to allow officers to seek planning permission for the upgrade.

Improved parking is also in the plans, while proposals for a small community hall and cafe are still being investigated.

A report prepared for the cabinet said that the health of residents was a big issue in the neighbourhood around the recreation ground, which currently has grass pitches, a small playground and a rebound wall for ball games.

“A more welcoming park for all the family, with a wider range of sport and physical activity opportunities, will support healthier lifestyles,” it added.

The council has allocated money towards the project from local developers’ community contributions. It is currently trying to secure grants from other bodies including Sport England.

Funding will also come from Prospect Estate Big Local, a pot of money awarded by the Big Lottery Fund to Farnborough’s Prospect Estate for improvements to the area and to facilities used by its residents.

It expects to generate around £520,000 to pay for the playground, outdoor gym, skate park and multi-use games area to be built in 2018. The other facilities will be provided when the council secures further funding.

The council report noted that Farnborough has an existing skate park next to the Farnborough Leisure Centre, but explained that it is 15 years old and needs constant maintenance.

It is also considered to be too close to residential developments planned for the area.

“While this would remain the preferred site for the skaters, experience has shown that there is likely to be issues around noise and late-night use, with ongoing conflict between residents and skaters,” the report said.

“It is therefore proposed that this skate park is replaced with a new skate park at the Moor Road Recreation Ground, similar to the one recently installed in Aldershot’s Manor Park.

“This will make sure skaters can enjoy their sport without any potential conflict with residents. The skate park users will be fully involved in its redesign.”